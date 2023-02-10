Lakeside SS gets 7 first grades at maiden sitting

Lakeside Senior Secondary School in Masese, Jinja South City Division has registered seven first grades in the 2022 Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) examinations sat by its pioneer candidates.

The school, which until February last year was known as Masese Girls’ Boarding Secondary School under the leadership of Mr Kula Zikulabe, the former Principal of Kaliro National Teachers’ College, was taken over by Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA).

Hajj Swaibu Kitezaala, the director, said the school registered seven first grades, with the best student, Ms Peace Musekwa Joselyne, scoring Aggregate 13.

“I attribute the success to discipline and hard work amongst students and teachers. Scoring Aggregate 13 is really a big achievement for the school the first time, but I expect better results in the coming years.

“Those students that sat were picked from different schools, but we know that as we build capacity and our own students reach Senior Four, the performance will be better than this,” Hajj Kitezaala said.