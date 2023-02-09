Special Needs students post better UCE results

The performance of special needs students has improved in the just released Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) results, Uganda National Examination Board has revealed.

Uganda is a signatory to the international agreements/commitments that provide for learners with special needs. One example of such instruments that bind those agreements is the Salamanca Statement and Framework for Action on Special Needs 1994.

The UCE results for 2022 released today reveal that in the category of Low Vision, 41 of the 154 candidates who sat for the exams passed in division one, 38 in division two, 35 in division three and 39 in division four. Only one student got division nine.

The physically handicapped category had 179 students and 22 of them passed in division one, 32 in division two, 41 in division three, 65 in division four, while 19 failed.

The deaf category had 120 students; five passed in division one , 10 in division two, 10 in division three, 74 in division four and 21 got division in nine.

In the Dyslexic category, four of the 66 candidates passed in division one, six in division two, 18 in division three, 30 in division four and eight in division nine.