Land boss, Mulago doctor summoned over uttering false document

The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's court has summoned Dr Hassan Ssegujja, a medical doctor attached to Mulago hospital, to appear in court over allegations of forging a medical document.

The summons, signed by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayiizi, reads: "Whereas your attendance is necessary in court to answer CT1 (Count One) forgery C/S 342 & 347, CT11 forgery C/S 342 & 347 and CT111 uttering false documents of the Penal Code Act. You are here commanded by the Uganda Government to appear in this court on June 14, 2024 at 9.00am or soon thereafter as the case can be heard."

Dr Ssegujja is accused of knowingly and fraudulently making a false document indicating that Kampala District Land Board chairman, David Balondemu, is a patient at a Kampala hospital, whereas not.

The two documents, including a forged prescription form and CT scan, were uttered before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate, Ms Winnie Nankya, as one of the grounds to secure bail for Mr Balondemu.

Mr Balondemu is separately facing charges of alleged fraud in connection with obtaining more than Shs2 billion from a United States-based firm, KG Unlimited LLC, alongside Joseph Ibona, an accountant at Bloom Advocates Limited, and Eric Geoffrey Mkwe.

Prosecution alleges that between November 2022 and April 2023, the accused obtained $553,000 (over Shs2 billion) from KG Unlimited LLC by falsely pretending to award it a contract to supply agricultural drone sprayers and fertilizers from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries, and Fisheries, whereas not.

In a second case before the KCCA Court, Mr Balondemu is jointly facing charges for allegedly defrauding a Korean investor of over Shs2 billion in a gold scam with James Jeff Mugisha and Godfrey Maviri.