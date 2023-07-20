Land conflict threatens return of white rhinos

The planned reintroduction of white rhinos to Ajai Wildlife Reserve in Arua District has hit a snag following complaints by locals that Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) grabbed their land.

White rhinos in the wildlife reserve were hunted into extinction in the 1970s. The UWA plans to reintroduce the animals in the reserve next year.

Speaking to Daily Monitor on Tuesday, the Lower Madi MP, Mr Ronald Afidra, said part of the wildlife reserve land belongs to residents of Ogoko Sub-county, adding that they should be compensated before the rhinos are relocated.

“Ogoko people say their land was grabbed by use of force while creating this reserve,” he said.

However, the UWA has denied wrongdoing.

The Madi Okollo District Woman MP, Ms Joanne Aniku Okia, said they welcome the initiative to re-introduce the rhinos at Ajai.

“Ajai Wildlife Reserve is the original home to the white rhinos. We encourage their return, although there have been some challenges on how the land was taken from the people. These are issues which can be resolved if the government is committed,” she said.

But the UWA spokesperson, Mr Bashir Hangi, dismissed the claims, saying: “We have not grabbed anyone’s land, the demarcations of Ajai Wildlife Reserve are very clear. Those allegations are false. The land belongs to the government.”

Mr Hangi added: “We undertook a rhino habitat feasibility study in 2020 to reconfirm that Ajai Wildlife Reserve is still a suitable habitat for the reintroduction of the white rhinos. The study confirmed that it is still one of the best rhino habitats in Uganda, but identified some limitations to rhino conservation, which can be sorted.”

The rhinos that UWA intends to relocate to Ajai Wildlife Reserve are currently at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in Nakasongola District.

The sanctuary was started by government in 2005, with the aim of importing a few white rhinos into the country, breeding them and reintroducing them into the wild.

When the sanctuary commenced operation, six white rhinos were imported; four from Kenya and two others from the USA. The number of rhinos at the sanctuary has since risen to 35.

The Arua Resident District Commissioner, Mr Swaib Toko, said: “Arrangements are in high gear to restore the rhinos, not only the white rhinos but also giraffes, antelopes and other animals. Arrangements of fencing are in progress.”

The white rhinoceros or square-lipped rhinoceros is the largest extant species of rhinoceros. It has a wide mouth for grazing and is the most social of all rhino species. It is the second-largest land mammal, and its name comes from the Afrikaan’s, a West Germanic language word “weit”, which means “wide” in reference to the animal’s mouth.

Rhinos