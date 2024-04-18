Land dispute stalls seed secondary school project in Tororo

Efforts to establish a seed secondary school in Tororo District have hit a roadblock due to a land ownership dispute.

The proposed location, the former Nyangole Leprosy Camp land, is claimed by 37 families who are demanding compensation for their eviction.

The land under contention is situated along Kwapa road, bordering a stream in Angorom West village, Aputir Parish in Morukatipe Sub County.

The 40-acre piece of land in Angorom West village is claimed by these families for agricultural purposes. They argue that the land was never officially designated as government property and has been passed down through generations in their families.

History has it that the approximately 40 acre land was donated by community members to be used as a leprosy camp to treat leprosy patients in the early 1960’s and was referred as the Nyangole Leper Camp but after the epidemic, the land was abandoned and not utilised by anybody and now the claimants took the advantage of its being vacant and started using for agricultural purposes.

Fabian Papa, one of the claimants, emphasised their dependence on the land for their livelihood and insists on government compensation if they are to be relocated.

Constant Omusugu, another claimant, disputes the official size of the land and insists on compensation before leaving. He argues that the government is exaggerating the land size "on paper."

''I am not shy to say all those giving the history of this land are biased and therefore we are saying we shall not leave this land unless the government compensates us because this is the land that our parents handed over to us. Where does the government want us to go?'' He said on Wednesday during a crisis meeting convened by local leaders.

The Morukatipe Sub County LC3 chairperson, Mr Gerald Omaset, however, maintained that the land belongs to the government and the occupants are encroachers. He argued that the history of the land as a leprosy treatment center proves its government ownership.

An elder, Mr James Etuket, acknowledged the land's history as a leprosy camp but suggested the boundaries remained intact, potentially supporting the government's claim.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Nickson Owole, clarified the government's position, stating they do not compensate for illegal land occupation. He offered a compromise of humanitarian compensation for crops planted on the land at the time of construction but not for the land itself. He advised the occupants to use their current harvest earnings to purchase land elsewhere.

The village council has been tasked with monitoring the land and preventing further development or sales until a resolution is reached. With both sides holding firm, a solution needs to be found before construction of the seed secondary school can proceed.