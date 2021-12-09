Prime

Land grabbers take over Nabagereka’s land in Wakiso

State House anti-corruption unit chief Col Edith Nakalema and the Nabagereka Sylvia Nagginda at Bulange, Mengo in Central Uganda on December 8. PHOTO/JAMES KABENGWA

By  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

  • NDF’s land is located in Buswa Sisa and Mpuuga both in Wakiso and comprises Busiro Block 495 Plot 69 at Buswa Sisa measuring 22 acres and Busiro Block 274 Plot 225 at Mpuuga measuring 25 acres.

Nabagereka Development foundation (NDF), a non-profit agency founded by Buganda Kingdom Queen Sylvia Nagginda is entangled in a land row in Wakiso District where at least 90 illegal occupants have taken over its land.

