Lango health workers on the spot over extorting patients

Patients and caregivers at Okole Health Centre II in Kole District on June 16, 2020. Health workers in Lango have been accused of extorting money from patients. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

By  Bill Oketch Charity Akullo  &  Santo Ojok

What you need to know:

  • Locals say some health workers take advantage of  desperate patients to demand for money to render services that are supposed to be free.
  • A community score card issued by TAACC between 2019 and 2020 revealed that health workers were extorting money from patients in public health facilities in Kwania, Apac, Oyam, Kole, Dokolo, and Amolatar districts.

Residents of Lango Sub-region have accused medical workers at government health facilities of extorting money from them.
Services at government health facilities across the country are supposed to be free.
Lango Sub-region comprises nine districts: Lira, Kole, Kwania, Apac, Oyam, Dokolo, Amolatar, Alebtong, and Otuke.

