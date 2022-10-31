Lango leaders, police agree to end rising suicide cases

Lango Cultural Foundation has agreed to work with police and local government leaders to address the rising suicide cases in Lango Sub-region.

Suicide among teen girls and young men and women is on the rise across the sub-region, which is made up of nine districts, with one incident occurring on average every week. The districts are Amolatar, Alebtong, Apac, Dokolo, Kole, Kwania, Lira, Otuke and Oyam.

The increase in suicide cases in the sub-region is blamed mainly on domestic violence and unmanaged mental illnesses.

Eng Dr Moses Michel Odongo Okune, the Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief, said they would investigate the issue.

“We shall work hand in hand with all the clan leaders, police and local leaders to understand why people are killing themselves and then find a holistic solution to the problem. Enough is enough,” he said in a statement on Friday.

He added: “We cannot afford to fold our hands and watch our future leaders ending their lives just like that.”

Four children below 17 years are taking their own lives every month in the sub-region with a population of about 2.1 million people, according to data from North Kyoga Regional Police.

The recent incident happened on October 24 when the body of Denis Minyang, 30, was found dangling on a pole in his house in Adu Village, Ogur Sub-county in Lira District.

The deceased had been battling mental illness since 2007.

“He had no problem or signs of being aggrieved though he had been suffering from mental illness since 2007. We got concerned when Miyang’s door remained locked up to October 24, forcing us to break into the house only to find him hanging on a rope,” Ms Ketty Ejang, a resident, told this newspaper last Thursday.

Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, in a recent interview acknowledged that the area continues to register several cases of suicide, some of which go unreported.