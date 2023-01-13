Lango traditional leader names NRM - leaning cabinet

Tekwaro Lango Paramount Chief, Eng Dr Moses Michael Odongo Okune, has announced his third Cabinet, giving a majority of posts to men with several to lawyers and youth.

Eng Dr Odongo Okune said the Cabinet’s priorities are to preserve the Lango culture, encourage economic growth along with social inclusion, and ensure that no one is left behind in development.

The 54-National Resistance Movement (NRM)-leaning Cabinet has only nine women.

The Paramount Chief asked the appointees to cooperate with the government once vetted so that they can help the government monitor different programmes aimed at eradicating household poverty.

Mr Simon Peter Odepe was appointed the minister of Finance, Planning, and Projects while Mr Christopher Odongo was announced as the state minister for Planning and Projects.

Mr George Ojwang Opota, who has been serving as the Prime Minister, retained his seat.

Mr Paul Ogwal Olule, the former town clerk of Lira Municipality, was appointed as the Second Deputy Prime Minister.

Mr Yuventino Obong is the minister of Agriculture, Veterinary, and Fisheries, while Mr Jerome Angena, a State Prosecutor, was appointed as the minister of Land Rights and Management.

The former Member of Parliament for Kioga County in Amolatar District, Mr B’Leo Ojok is now the minister of Reparation and Compensation.

Retired Magistrate Simon Peter Odoo, who is now a practicing advocate, was reappointed as the minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Ms Joan Pacoto, the former Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Lira, was appointed as the minister of Family Life and Gender, while Mr Patrick Ongom is the minister of Education and Sports.

Ms Hellen Ayo is the state minister for Education and John Bosco Epok is the minister of Disaster Preparedness.

Mr Robert Olet Egwe, a Ph.D. student in the United Kingdom is the minister of Foreign Affairs while the National Resistance Movement (NRM) cadre, Mr Patrick Okullu Okeng, was appointed as the minister of Information and Guidance.

The minister of Disability and Social Rehabilitation is Mr Mathew John Bull, while Mr Jeremiah Abwango is the minister of Culture and Ceremonies.

Secretaries

Ms Beatrice Akello is the Executive Secretary while Mr Hamza Okello is the Principal Private Secretary to the Paramount Chief.

The Board of Trustees is chaired by Mr Joseph Apel and deputized by Ms Easter Ongwala. Other members include; Mr Haji Musa Odongo Ayo, Mr Moses Omodo, Mr Ogwal Atoocon, Mr Ronald Jasmine Okwir, Ms Mary Owaa, Mr Wilford Ojok Ayo, Ms Christine Ogwang, Mr Joseph Okabo, Ms Lydia Abola, and Mr Alex Lolo Abura Kawa.