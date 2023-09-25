Lango wants Parliament cut by 300 members

Voters from Lango Sub-region are demanding that more than 300 Members of Parliament (MPs) exit the August House to cut on public expenditure.

They say the Parliament in its current size comprising 557 MPs, has become a huge economic burden to the people of Uganda.

In their quest for political and constitutional reforms, the voters suggest that each district should only send two MPs; one male and one female. They say most women are now empowered and can compete with men at all levels of politics. Also, they demand open competition for political positions, including youth, elderly, workers and persons with disabilities.

More than 1,000 voters interviewed by Lango Civil Society Network, an umbrella body of civil society organisations, also suggested that the army should be removed from Parliament since they are workers and are represented by the Workers MPs.

According to Lango Civil Society Network, Ugandan MPs earn about Shs35 million monthly, which is far higher than what is paid to most European countries’ legislators.

During a consultative meeting on political and constitutional reforms held at Margaritha Palace Hotel in Lira City last Friday, lawyers and leaders from Lango Sub-region agreed that there is a need to reduce the size of Parliament.

The meeting, which was attended by only one MP, Ms Susan Abeja (Otuke District Woman), was convened by Lango Civil Society Network.

Mr Moses Otim, the Lira District secretary for education and health, said the taxpayers are being challenged on how to facilitate that big size of Parliament.

“To some extent, legislators are not even delivering to the expectations and this has become so much challenging to the rural persons,” he said, adding that Parliament does not want to tag qualifications in local government because they fear paying the local government leaders.