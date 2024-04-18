Last moments of lawyer killed by concrete mixer crash

A crane loads what remained of the car that lawyer Raphael Okiot (inset) was driving before a  hurtling concrete mixer truck crashed him on Entebbe Road April 17, 2024.  Photos/Ivan Walunyolo/Courtesy 

By  Rogers Magala Anthony Wesaka  &  Paul Adude

What you need to know:

  • Wife recounts life with Raphael Okiot initially as university heartthrobs to founding a home, begetting children and pursuing promising legal careers before a freak accident yesterday claimed the life of the young man who friends, professional associates and students lauded as generous and brilliant.