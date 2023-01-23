Lawyers want Kabarole land  officer sacked

Lawyers have asked the Attorney General (AG) to prevail over Kabarole District officials to interdict the senior land management officer, Mr Peter Alinda, who is facing criminal charges before the Chief Magistrate’s Court in Fort Portal.

In a January 16 letter to the AG, the lawyers of Sanywa Wabwire and Company Advocates accuse the Kabarole Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of failure to interdict Mr Alinda.

“Our instructions, therefore, are to request that you be pleased to prevail over the Solicitor General in Fort Portal so that he can advise the CAO of Kabarole District to immediately cause the interdiction of Mr Alinda as per Regulation 29 of the Public Service (Commission) Regulations,” reads the petition.

The regulation provides that a civil servant against whom criminal proceedings have been instituted should be interdicted.

And now the lawyers wonder why this has not happened in Mr Alinda’s case. Since February 2020, Mr Alinda has been in court over alleged forgery of a land transfer form, fraudulent procuring of a land title and uttering false documents of Kabarole District Land Board minute of 2016.

He is jointly charged with the former chairperson of Kabarole District Land Board, Mr Cyprian Rwaheeru, and a businesswoman, Ms Beatrice Nyindombi.

It is alleged that the false document indicated that a leasehold title was converted to freehold in favour of Ms Nyindombi, yet the land was registered in the names of Juma Hussein (deceased) at Harugongo in Kabarole District.