LC1 chairman arrested over number plate theft

By Tausi Nakato More by this Author

Police in Jinja City have arrested two suspects, including an LC chairperson, in connection to the theft of motor vehicle number plates across the country.

Mr James Mubi, the Kiira region police spokesperson, on Monday identified the suspects as Cleophus Opendi, the chairperson of Ruluwo Village, Kisoko Sub-county in Tororo District and a one Gertrude Namutosi, a sister to Olwo Simon, an alleged ringleader, who is still on the run.

According to Mr Mubi, the suspects had established a base in Tororo District, from where they were tracked using telephone numbers they have allegedly been using to solicit for money from the owners.

“We broke the racket following an intensive operation which started three days ago. One of the suspects is the area chairperson and the number they have been using was traced to the second suspect [Namutosi], who has a brother [Simon Olwo] who is an elusive ringleader but we are hunting for him,’’ Mr Mubi said.

He added: “So far, some ringleaders have been arrested in connection to the theft of number plates from different parts of the country, especially Kampala and the Eastern corridor; the network is big.’’

Mr Mubi said the suspects will be charged with theft.



