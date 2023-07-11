LC1 chairperson killed, four others injured in Lamwo armed attack

Police are investigating a tragic incident in which suspected armed assailants attacked a group of individuals, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to four others in Lelabur West village, Limu Parish, Lukung East Sub-County.

The deceased, Richard Lokany, 45, was the LC1 chairperson of Tedo Pee village, in Lamwo district while the injured victims are currently receiving medical treatment.

According to witnesses, the victims were attacked by two unknown armed men while they were in a garden. The assailants ordered them to lie down and then shot Lokany in the head, killing him instantly. They also shot Alex Okoda in the head, and he is currently missing.

Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River regional police spokesperson, said shoot was reported at Lamwo Central Police station.

Crime scene officers and detectives from the police force have been dispatched to document the crime scene.

Preliminary findings by the police suggest that five people were present in the garden, and one empty cartridge was recovered.

According to Mr. James Okema, a local businessman who reported the incident, the deceased and four others left their homes to work in the garden in Lelabul West village. Two unidentified gunmen armed with an AK47 rifle confronted them in the garden.

Another victim, identified only as Mr. Okello, sustained an arm injury, while Mr. Bosco Okwang and another individual known only as Oyepa managed to escape unharmed.

"While the motives behind the attack have not yet been established, we condemn these cowardly acts against innocent civilians. We urge the community to remain calm and cooperate as the joint security forces intensify their efforts to track down and apprehend the assailants," stated Assistant Superintendent of Police David Ongom on Tuesday.

The Officer In-Charge of the Criminal Investigate Directorate (OC CID) led a team of police officers to the scene. Statements have been obtained from relevant sources to assist in the ongoing investigation.

One of the injured victims, Okello, has been referred to Kitgum General Hospital for further medical treatment. The police are currently making efforts to locate the missing victim, Alex Okoda.