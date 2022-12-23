LCs given bicycles to mobilise for Museveni ahead of 2026

State Minister for trade Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), Mr David Bahati, has handed 667 bicycles to LC1 and LCII chairpersons in Kabale District and asked them to mobilise support for President Museveni for 2026 general election.

Mr Bahati who doubles as the Kabale District NRM chairman further asked local leaders to disregard the social media news being circulated claiming that President Museveni will not contest for the 2026 general elections.

“Use the bicycles that you have received today to mobilise support for President Museveni for the 2026 general elections besides monitoring other government projects in your respective areas. I am assuring you that president Museveni shall be on the ballot paper come the next general election,” Mr Bahati said on Friday.

Responding to the requests by some LCI chairpersons on getting motorcycles instead of bicycles because of the hilly terrain, Mr Bahati said that the government is ready to handle the matter immediately as the national revenue base improves.

Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, asked the local leaders to use the bicycles received to monitor the security situation in their areas and report any suspected terrorists to the authorities for further management.

“The threat of ADF rebels in western Uganda is real and it's your duty as local leaders to monitor the security situation in your areas to ensure that the country remains peaceful during the Christmas season and thereafter. I appeal to the local leaders to ensure metal detectors are put in place especially at the church entrances and other social gatherings to ensure that terrorists are not given a chance to disorganise our people during this festive season,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

The Kabale District chief administrative officer, Mr Fred Kalyesubura, warned the beneficiaries against selling off the donated bicycles but rather use them to monitor government programmes in their area.

Village leaders that included Willy Mbona, Milton Matekye, and Sylvester Byarugaba appealed to the government for increased monthly payment arguing that the Shs 10,000 they get is too little compared to the donkey work they do every day.