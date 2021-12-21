Leaders block project launch over shoddy work

Residents converge at Swazi Health Center II Kyamuhunga Town Council to block the function to launch works on the maternity ward on December 20, 2021. PHOTO | ZADOCK AMANYISA

By  Zadock Amanyisa

What you need to know:

  • Drama started at Kyamuhunga sub county offices where the district leaders found that construction works had commenced before project launch. The district Chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajabalaba, said that he would not launch a project that started without his knowledge.

Residents in Kyamuhunga Town Council, Bushenyi District on Monday blocked a function that was organized by district officials to launch a project to complete a maternity ward at Swazi Health Center II.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.