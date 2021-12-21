Leaders block project launch over shoddy work

Residents in Kyamuhunga Town Council, Bushenyi District on Monday blocked a function that was organized by district officials to launch a project to complete a maternity ward at Swazi Health Center II.

The district officials led by the LCV Chairperson Mr Jafari Basajabalaba, the Resident District Commissioner Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo, Assistant Engineer Mr Samuel Katungye and Principal Assistant Secretary Ms Robinah Tumwebaze had prepared to launch a number of projects in Kyamuhunga town council and Kyamuhunga sub county including a staff house construction at Kibazi Health Center II, Kyamuhunga sub county offices, Kyamabaare Road and Swazi Health Centre II maternity ward. They, however, ended up launching the road construction only.

Drama started at Kyamuhunga sub county offices where the district leaders found that construction works had commenced before project launch. The district Chairperson, Mr Jafari Basajabalaba, said that he would not launch a project that started without his knowledge.

"We are leaders, who people trust to be their eyes and voices on such projects. I don't know how this project started. Of what importance is it for me to launch when the works started long time ago? At the district, we agreed that you should not start projects that we have not launched them. On this project, we are monitoring instead of launching," said Mr Basajabalaba

Mr Nuwe Sula, a councilor representing Katura Ward said that the project had many alterations that were made without the knowledge of the sub county political wing.

At Swazi health center II where a project to complete the maternity ward was also to be launched, the leaders said that the previous works were dotted with defects, which called for an audit whose report is yet to be availed.

On the other hand, Mr Elias Nuwagira Mpora, the Kyamuhunga town council speaker said that money (Shs 20m) that was budgeted by the council technical wing was reached at without the knowledge of the leaders.

"I am a town council speaker, but I don't know how the Covid cash was budgeted and planned to work on the ward. If anything, that money was embezzled and used to do shoddy work. There are additional funds that were earmarked to do completion of the project. That’s the project they wanted us to launch, but we are rejecting that move because the audit report that arose from our previous complaints has not been made ready and available yet," he said.

Mr Andrew Kabazookye, a resident of Swaz noted that there was no value for money and launching of subsequent projects would mean that residents, who are the users of social services are okay with the developments.

"We reject everything being said that the previous project was completed because there is no value for money. You can't use 20million to do five doors, four windows and the floor whose cement to sand ratios were tampered with," he reacted

Speaking to the aggrieved residents, the RDC Ms Jane Asiimwe Muhindo condemned the move by technical staff to work on the projects without involving the political leaders.

"Always make sure that the politicians are around to witness works because they were elected as leaders. They are here to give you the necessary backup. Even the President (Museveni) has talked about it. Politicians are here to monitor on behalf of their electorate," she noted.

When contacted for a comment, Mr Gilbert Boona, the Kyamuhunga town council town clerk said a cross section of locals and leaders were being sentimental over some things that the authorities at the town hall were handling administratively.

The district superintendent of works, Mr Samuel Katungye, who is the assistant district Engineer accused the politicians of wielding a lot authority over technical staff when implementing government projects.

"It was really an oversight doing the work without launching it. We are sorry, but the politicians also sometimes think that they are our bosses and this doesn't work." Mr Katungye said.