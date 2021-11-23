Leaders call for vigilance ahead of Christmas

Residents of Lango Sub-region have been urged to remain vigilant during the festive season.

The warning follows the surging cases of theft of livestock and house break-ins coupled with deadly terror attacks in the country.

Many people have lost their valuables to thieves in recent days, Daily Monitor has established.

In Oyam and Apac districts, for instance, thieves are reportedly stealing livestock and household property and harvesting crops in people’s gardens at night.

Mr Kolario Awio, the general secretary of Aminkec “B” Village in Apac, said thieves have been terrorising them.

The thugs move to people’s gardens at night and harvest crops such as soybeans and sunflowers and also break into houses and steal household items.

“On Saturday last week, two women were arrested after they allegedly stole three goats from the home of Mr James Omara, a resident of Aminkec Village, to repay the loan they had borrowed from the village savings group,” Mr Awio said, adding that the suspects were later handed over to police.

Mr Geoffrey Obonyo, the chairperson of Apac Sub-county, said: “As the festive season draws closer, I have registered many cases of theft of goats, chicken and cows. I am appealing to people to be vigilant.”

Mr Richard Ogwang Odyero, the Kwania Resident District Commissioner, called upon local leaders to step up security measures.

“LCs should be very vigilant and ensure that movement of animals is done on permission and police should ensure that night curfew is not violated,” he said yesterday.

Oyam District

In Oyam, two suspected thieves were lynched by a mob last week after they allegedly stole a cow in Minakulu Sub-county.

Mr Patrick Ocen, the vice chairperson of England Village in Adel Parish in Minakulu Sub-county, said: “Members of the community were angered after two suspected thieves stole a cow belonging to their neighbour last week. As a result, they lynched the suspects.”

Daily Monitor has also learnt that police in Oyam have embarked on a community sensitisation drive in a bid to restore sanity.

The situation in Alebtong appears to be the same.

Mr Francis Ogwang Abwang, the chairperson of Adwir Sub-county, said as the festive season comes closer, there is rampant theft of property.

“The suspects are believed to be energetic young people who value stealing more than engaging in productive activities,” he said.

Mr Ogwang urged the public to work hand-in-hand with local leaders and police to ensure criminals do not cause havoc during the festive season.