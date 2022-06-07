Leaders decry open defecation in Rukungiri

Leaders of Bwambara Sub County in Rukungiri District have decried the increasing poor disposal of human waste due to the lack of latrines in the area.

According to the Sub County Community Development Officer, Mr Ronald Nahabwe, the Sub County has 800 families, but only 600 use pit latrines and the rest of the people ease themselves from the bush.

“The Sub County council passed a by-law to force every family to have a pit latrine but still, the situation is not any better,” Mr Nahabwe said.

The Sub County Chairperson Mr Chris Kagayano, said they have sensitized the locals about the importance of using toilets but they have remained adamant.

“Before coming to this office as a leader, this problem was there but we are working tirelessly to ensure that every family has a latrine. We have so far arrested over 200 family heads," he said.

The Bwambara Health Center IV in charge, Dr Emmanuel Baryomunsi, said the facility has seen high cases of diarrhea and typhoid increase due to poor sanitation and hygiene.

“We register more than 40 cases of diarrhea every month, especially among children below five years, and more than 30 cases of typhoid per month. Diarrhea cases are most common in children between the ages 0-5 years and typhoid in adults between 20 and 40 years,” he said.

Mr Charles Rukundo, a resident of Kikarara parish in Bwambara Sub County said he always takes his children to health Center IV to treat them for typhoid and Diarrhoea after consuming contaminated water.

“I can’t spend a month without having a typhoid patient in my house which I think results from the water we consume from streams and swamps that is in most cases contaminated with human waste,” he said.

Mr Innocent Kanyerezi, a businessman at Bwambara trading Center, said the cost of constructing a pit latrine in the Sub County is too high due to the nature of soils in the area.

“Our soils are not good enough to dig up pit latrines. One needs to construct a toilet facility using bricks and cement from the bottom of the pit which is expensive for a common person,” he said.

Ms Susan Asiimwe said paying her children’s school fees is becoming difficult as she spends much of her income on their health.

Rukungiri District Health officer Dr Akasima Mucunguzi, said the problem needs concerted efforts between the local leaders and health officials in the district.