Budaka council bans public  spitting, open defecation

Budaka District Council has passed a by-law banning public spitting and open defecation in the town.

The motion on sanitation, which was presented to the council by the secretary for education and health services, Mr George Mukamba, was unanimously approved on Monday.

The Budaka LC3 chairman, Mr Rogers Mukose, said the by-law aims at sensitising residents about the importance of a well organised and clean town.

“We are doing this to have a clean environment and to make people more responsible in observing sanitation and hygiene in their respective areas,” Mr Mukose said.

The secretary for education and health services, Mr George Mukamba, said the by-law is consistent with the Constitution.

“Under Section 39 [1] of the Local Government Act Cap 243 provides that an urban, sub-county, division or village council may in relation to its powers and functions, make by-laws not inconsistent with the Constitution, or any law enacted by Parliament, or an ordinance of the district council or a by-law passed by council,” he said.

He said the by-law bans urinating, spitting or defecating in any unauthorised places within the town council.

“Any person convicted of an offence under this by-law is, in addition to any penalty imposed by the court, liable to pay the council any expense incurred by the council in consequence of that offence,” Mr Mukamba said.

The ordinance also states that nobody shall be allowed to rent or to occupy houses, flats or rooms without a sanitation facility approved by council.

Building approval

It further states that nobody shall construct a house without first building a pit-latrine or a toilet of a type approved by the authority.

The by-laws also state that any person who refuses to allow the town council or its authorised service providers to inspect their premises, fails to carry out emptying of pit-latrines, and indiscriminately dumps faecal sludge or liquid waste in open spaces, drains, gutters, behind walls or any spaces not designated for that purpose will be arrested and prosecuted.