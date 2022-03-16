Budaka council bans public  spitting, open defecation

A child walks past a latrine in Wantoni Village, Mukono District. The ordinance states that nobody shall be allowed to rent or to occupy a house without a sanitation facility approved by council. PHOTO | JESSICA SABANO

Mudanga

By  Mudangha Kolyangha

What you need to know:

  • The ordinance also states that nobody shall be allowed to rent or to occupy houses, flats or rooms without a sanitation facility approved by council.

Budaka District Council has passed a by-law banning public spitting and open defecation in the town.

