Leaders in Busoga speak out on Kadaga’s loss

Busoga leaders yesterday described the loss of Rebecca Kadaga in the race for the Speaker of the 11th Parliament as a big blow for the sub-region.

Busoga Kingdom spokesperson Andrew Ntange said they were worried after Ms Kadaga’s defeat .

“We cannot hide our heads in the sand like an ostrich, but it is a serious loss to our land because when every one of our daughters and sons goes high, it gives us pride.

“We didn’t see this coming and have nothing to do; it is politics and we are testing the ugly part of it. We cannot pretend that we are happy,’’ he said.

Dr Frank Nabwiso, the former Kagoma County MP, urged Ugandans to always be prepared to leave leadership positions peacefully.

“It is necessary for Ugandans to learn that they should always be prepared to leave peacefully. Change may not be as bad as people think.

“Kadaga has been in power for 20 years in the same position, from 2001 to 2011 as a deputy, then as Speaker, but she has made some contribution which she is supposed to be put in writing so that people can read,’’ he said.

Busoga vs NRM

The Bukono Chiefdom Katikkiro (prime minister) in Namutumba District, Mr Elidad Kabakubya, said Kadaga’s defeat has divided Busoga and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“NRM in Busoga has died because of Kadaga’s defeat. As President Museveni names his Cabinet, he should think of Busoga first,” he said.

According to Mr Kabakubya: “Busoga Kingdom has grown strong because of Kadaga. We ask God that what has befallen our Speaker doesn’t befall our cultural leaders.”

The Isabalangira (prince) of Busiki Chiefdom, Yololim Nabongho, said President Museveni should name Ms Kadaga the next Prime Minister.

“Since we have lost the Speakership, Ms Kadaga can best serve as Prime Minister. The NRM support in Busoga is not measured by President Museveni, but Kadaga’s effort,” he said.

Mr Nkumarwoto Wambwa, a cultural leader who doubles as the political assistant to Busiki County MP, Mr Paul Akamba, said Ms Kadaga’s defeat has turned Busoga into a laughing stock.

Mr Eric Kasisa, a resident of Namalembe Village in Busiki North Constituency, said Ms Kadaga deserved to lose because her contribution in Busoga is not seen for the years she has been Speaker.

“Let Olanyah also take on the mantle, Ms Kadaga has only served the people of Kamuli,” he said.

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny, Simon Peter Emwamu, Tausi Nakato & Ronald Seebe