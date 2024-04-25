Leaders seek more money from govt to repair roads

Local leaders and residents of Tororo District have requested emergency funds from the government to rehabilitate roads destroyed by rain, which has been pounding the area since this month started.

The leaders made the remarks during the district roads committee meeting chaired by the Budama South Member of Parliament, Dr Emmanuel Otaala, at the district headquarters on Tuesday.

According to the progressive report presented by the district engineer, Mr Andrew Asaya, to the committee, the majority of the road surfaces and bridges have been washed away, making them impassable.

“Most of our roads are now impassable due the rains that washed most of the surfaces,’’ he said.

He also advised lower local governments to come up with by-laws that will restrict human activities on road reserves.

The district chairperson, Mr John Okeya, said the connectivity between Tororo and Manafwa District on Kwapa Town Council and Butiru Sub-county was cut off and it needs more than Shs1b to repair roads.

“The poor status of roads in the district has affected access to social services and it requires emergency funding from the government,” he said.

Dr Otaala also rallied members of the committee to support a pending proposal that will see Tororo District split into two districts and the elevation of Tororo Municipality into a city status.

He said the current size of Tororo District in terms of road network makes it difficult for the committee to appropriate the meagre resources.

“It is high time we stand together and sit on a round table and talk the same language of advocating for the split of Tororo despite our differences,” he said.

Dr Otaala said the cultural leaders from both Iteso and Jopadhola communities should unite so that Tororo gets more administrative units.

“The current size of the district with 30 sub-counties, 10 town councils and two divisions is making it difficult for the committee to render services,’’ he said.