Leaders task govt to tarmac Galilaaya-Kayunga highway

Kayunga leaders say President Museveni had pledged to tarmac the road in 2011.

By Fred Muzaale More by this Author

Leaders in Kayunga District have mounted pressure on government to fulfil a presidential pledge of tarmacking Kayunga--Galilaaya Road.

According to Kayunga District acting chairperson, Mr Joel Kayiira, failure by the government to tarmack the 89-kilometre road is frustrating the development of the district, particularly the cattle-corridor area of Bbaale County.

The road starts from Kayunga Town and connects the towns of Kitimbwa, Kayonza, Bbaale and Galillaya to Kawongo Landing Site on Lake Kyoga.

“This road has been a vote-luring tool for President Museveni for many years. During the 2011 and 2016 presidential elections, Mr Museveni promised to tarmac this road, but up to now, his pledge has not materialised,” Mr Kayiira said at the weekend.

In many previous national budgets, Mr Kayiira said Kayunga-Galilaaya Road, which is now full of potholes and dusty, has been listed among the unfunded priority projects.

“Its design was made six years ago and houses and other structures which are to be razed were marked, however, compensation of the project affected persons has not been effected,” he added.

Advertisement

Bbaale County Member of Parliament Charles Tebandeke said he has mobilised district and local leaders for a visit to the President’s office.

He said, under the campaign dubbed: ‘Say no to dust on Bbale road’, they have put aside all their political differences to push for a tarmac road. “The poor road infrastructure is failing the construction of milk coolers or fruit processing plants in the area,” Mr Tebandeke said.

Bbaale County is among the main sources of milk and beef consumed in the country.

However, the State minister for Finance in-charge of Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, blamed some residents he described as “self-seekers” for fighting the planned construction of an automotive industry in Bbaale area by Kiira Motors Corporation, which he said would necessitate the tarmacking of the road.

Kiira Motors Corporation recently bought a two-square mile piece of land in Bajjo Central Forest Reserve for the automotive industry, however, some local leaders in the district are opposed to the sale of the forest land.

Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Unra media relations manager, however, said the road is among those that have been earmarked to be upgraded under the National Development Plan III, adding that the project is being implemented for five years.

“Our people should expect that road to be worked on during this period of five years,” Mr Ssempebwa said.

Highway prospect

If tarmacked, the Kayunga--Galilaaya Road will connect the Jiira- Bulwandi Road, which is under construction, to connect Kayunga and Nakasongola districts and create a highway through the district.