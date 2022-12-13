Leaders threaten to close abattoir over poor hygiene

Leaders in Kayunga District have threatened to close Bukolooto Abattoir because of its poor sanitation.

The leaders said the filthy condition of the main abattoir in the district is contaminating the meat and could lead to an outbreak of diseases such as cholera.

Mr Moses Ddumba, the Kayunga Resident District Commissioner, accused the abattoir’s leadership of misappropriating Shs5 million meant for renovation of the pipeline that carries the waste from the abattoir to the disposal area.

“Although the money was used to renovate the pipeline, the works did not help the situation. There is nothing to show that there was any work done because the same bad sanitation persists,” Mr Ddumba said during a meeting at Kayunga Town Council hall last week.

The meeting was a follow-up on the complaints raised by locals during a baraza (community forum) organised by the Office of the Prime Minister last month.

The baraza’s initiative was adopted by the government in 2009 as a means of strengthening governance and downward accountability within the public sector and ensuring ordinary citizens participate in planning and monitoring government services.

The meeting was attended by Mr Magid Nyanzi, the district internal security officer, Mr Kildon Barasa, the district crime intelligence officer, Ms Faridah Kulabako, the town clerk, Ms Robert Drate, the district engineer, and local council leaders.

Some of the leaders asked Mr Drate to step aside for investigations to take place.

“We cannot just ask the engineer to redo the work. He should resign from office so that more investigations are carried out by the office of the Inspector General of Government and State House Anti-Corruption Unit,” Mr Yusuf Kalule, one of the local leaders, said.

But Mr Drate said the funds were too little to do the work.

“We did what the funds we got could do. However, I am going to contact the contractor and I will use my salary to fix the anomalies,” Mr Dratu said.

The RDC instituted a committee led by the mayor to immediately foresee the redoing of the works.

Mr Nyanzi accused the technical staff of overlooking the political wing, saying they are also informed about many projects carried out.

Residents of Kayunga Town and the neighbouring areas last year expressed concern over contamination of River Ssezibwa by waste from Kayunga abattoir, after the pipes that carry waste burst.

When Daily Monitor visited the abattoir on Wednesday last week, the stench from the overflowing waste engulfed the area.

Ms Joyce Babirye, a neighbour to the abattoir, said she is about to desert her home because of the stench from the waste.

“This problem has been going on for about four months now. I have written to the town council about the stench, but nothing has been done,” Ms Babirye said.