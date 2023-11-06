Let fees defaulters also sit for exams, minister says

The State Minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, has warned that school administrators and proprietors who will attempt to block fees defaulters from writing their final examinations will be arrested.

Speaking to journalists after presiding over the swearing-in ceremony of Prof Celestino Obua, the newly-appointed chairperson of Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) held in Kyambogo on Friday, Mr Muyingo said all registered candidates must sit for examinations.

“Don’t lock them out because if you do, the consequences may be tough. Many of you will end up in prison,” Mr Muyingo said.

“I want to repeat that please head teachers, chairpersons of school management committees and owners of schools help us to keep our children in school and complete the cycle. None of our learners should be forced out of the examination room just because they have not been able to pay school fees and I want everybody to comply,” he further said.

The minister’s warning follows recent cases in which some Senior Four candidates, who had failed to pay fees, were blocked from sitting for final examinations, an act that saw government swing into action.

Last week, Makindye Chief Magistrates Court ordered the detention of the director of Kisugu High School, Mr Celestine Kasolo, over confining Senior Four candidates.

Mr Muyingo said all registered candidates should be allowed to write their exams and that Uneb will work with the owners of the schools to ensure that learners don’t access their results until they have cleared all the fees.

Speaking about the appointment of Mbarara University of Science and Technology Vice Chancellor, Prof Obua, as the new chairperson of Uneb, Mr Muyingo said the Ministry of Education would work with him in delivering its vision of providing quality education and sports for all Ugandans.

He said he was confident that Prof Obua, given his credentials, would continue to oversee and maintain the high standards that Uneb has managed to maintain over the years.

“Uneb carries out a task of assessing our learners on acquisition of necessary knowledge and competencies. The process should be valid and reliable if our national certificates are to continue having universal recognition,” he said.

Mr Muyingo also noted that the lower secondary school curriculum is competence based.

He challenged Uneb to re-engineer its assessment method to examine this new curriculum and also take into account inclusion of continuous assessment done at the school level.

On the issue of Senior Four failures, Mr Muyingo said government will not abandon them and that discussions are underway to decide how they will be supported.

Speaking at the same event, Prof Obua promised to stick to the oath during his tenure of office.

“I took note of the words. They were heavy words but they are important for such a position. You cannot come to such an office and work with impunity. There are consequences for what you do. I pledge to work with you members of the 11th Board of Directors,” he said.

Prof Obua said during his tenure, “we will discuss and amicably agree with members on issues that will be raised. I remember when I was a member of the 9th and 10th [Board of Directors], we never voted on any issues. It was always agreed on consensus”.

Prof Mary Okwakol, the outgoing chairperson of Uneb, said there had been an increase in the number of special needs learners sitting for exams and that they need assistive devices and physical support.

Prof Okwakol said more engagement with the Ministry of Finance, and Parliament would be necessary so that the internally-generated revenue can be captured and utilised by the Board.