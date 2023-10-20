Let’s fight ADF together, Museveni asks Mumbere

President Museveni has called upon Omusinga Charles Wesley Mumbere of the Rwenzururu Kingdom to collaborate with the government to eliminate the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebel threat, enhance security, and promote social and economic development.

“I urge the leadership of the kingdom to maintain Uganda’s relations with the government to address the challenges of poverty, diseases, unemployment, and criminality of the desperate ADF terrorists in eastern DR Congo, whose camps have been destroyed by UPDF (Uganda People’s Defence Forces),” President Museveni said in his message that was delivered by Vice President Jessica Alupo during the celebrations to mark the 57th coronation anniversary of the kingdom at the Golf Course in Kasese Town.

At the same event, the kingdom also celebrated 14 years since the government recognised Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu on October 19, 2009.

The President said the UPDF had destroyed ADF camps in the DR Congo.

Mr Museveni expressed his determination to eliminate the ADF’s presence, which he accused of being responsible for attacking soft targets in Uganda, including school-going children, traders and foreigners, among others.

He stressed that these desperate attempts by the ADF to disrupt UPDF efforts in the DR Congo would be the final chapter of their existence.

The President also encouraged the people of the Rwenzori Sub-region to work closely with security forces, maintain constant vigilance, and identify and isolate individuals who may be involved in criminal activities.

Furthermore, President Museveni encouraged Omusinga Mumbere to cooperate with the government’s plan for wealth creation and development, saying the NRM government’s focus is on uniting Ugandans at the household level to trigger social and economic transformation.

In his address to his subjects, Omusinga Mumbere emphasised the importance of embracing government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) to improve their livelihoods, particularly in agriculture to improve their livelihoods.

He urged all his subjects to actively participate in productive work, highlighting the need to ensure food security and generate income, both for personal sustenance and for the market.

“I appeal to everyone of us to be actively engaged in productive work so that we can fight poverty and ensure that food is on our table. We need to produce for our livelihoods as well as for the market because we have the potential,” Omusinga Mumbere said.

Furthermore, he called on parents within his Kingdom to prioritise education for their children and ensure they remain in school.

“When children drop out of school, the consequences to the family and community are disastrous. Keep children from bad influences, which may ruin their future. Parenting is a full-time assignment; you need to take it seriously,’’ he said.

Omusinga Mumbere re-echoed his earlier plans for the Kingdom in the next seven years, focusing on five pillars of reconciliation, unity in diversity, social-economic transformation, peace building, and mindset change.

“To achieve our objectives, we must alter our perceptions, attitudes, and behaviours. We need a mindset that values honesty, integrity, and hard work; a mindset that is forward-thinking, innovative, and resilient,” he said.

Happy for the kings

At the celebrations, people engaged in various festivities, with some playing traditional instruments such as drums, flutes, and xylophones, while others indulged in traditional liquor and goat roasting.

Mr Charles Nzenze Baluku, a driver in Kasese Town, said lorry drivers decided to slaughter a goat as a gesture of appreciation to the gods for Omusinga’s 57th coronation anniversary and the recognition of their cultural institution.

Mr Baluku emphasised that goat slaughtering is a traditional practice among the Bakonzo people to express happiness, especially when an elder is joyful.

Religious leaders from the inter-faith committee also prayed for the king, seeking the guidance of the Holy Spirit as he carried out his duties.

Security was a top priority, with heavy military deployment at both the Buhikira Royal Hill and Golf Course Club. The celebration also saw the presence of a delegation from the DR Congo.

Memorable day

The day began with the Omusinga Mumbere and his entourage leaving his royal residence on Mbogo Road in Kamaiba, heading to the Buhikira Royal Hill.

This hill houses traditional Bakonzo huts, including the ekyaghanda (House of Representatives) and erisingiro (Coronation House), where cultural rituals took place.