Lira grapples with high malaria cases

Families in Lira District are struggling to treat their loved ones following a surge in malaria cases.

The crisis started towards the end of June when mosquitos increased following a variation in the rainfall pattern. Data at the office of the district health officer (DHO) shows that malaria prevalence has increased by 36 percentage points from 18 to 54.

“It is true Lira is registering increasing cases of malaria. This is coming as a result of seasonal variation in the rainfall pattern, which has created breeding grounds for mosquitoes,” Dr Patrick Buchan Ocen, the Lira DHO, told the Monitor last week.

He said the indoor residual spraying exercise in April was not effective in killing mosquitoes.

“Of the 100 people at the outpatient department in any health facility in Lira District that we test, at least 54 of them have malaria parasite,” Dr Ocen explained.

He, however, said they would use 20 drones that have been procured by the Ministry of Health to destroy mosquitoes’ breeding sites.

“Last week, we sat in our malaria taskforce meeting and agreed that we are going to deploy 20 drones that will fly around to spray the breeding sites both in Lira District and Lira City,” he said.

Drugs

The DHO further said they have distributed essential medicines to treat patients.

“We are urging any member of the community who has symptoms of malaria to go to the nearest health facility for treatment,” he said.

Ms Brenda Adongo, a mother of two and a resident of Starch Factory ‘B’ Ward in Lira City West Division, said everybody in her family has fallen sick.

Ms Adongo said private clinics charge close to Shs50,000 to treat a patient.

Mr Denis Ongom, a resident of Ireda Agali in Lira City East Division, said he has opted to burn dry pawpaw leaves around his house to drive away mosquitoes.

Government target

Malaria has remained one of the leading causes of death in sub-Saharan Africa, where only six countries, including Uganda which comes in third place, account for over half of all malaria cases globally.

According to the Health ministry, the government has put in place a malaria reduction strategic plan (2021 to 2025), which includes elimination, seasonal malaria chemoprevention, private sector engagement, indoor residual spraying and larval source management, antimalarial commodities and mosquito nets.

The ministry’s reports from the world Malaria Day 2022 indicate that about 14 Ugandans succumb to malaria every day.

Prevention

Health officials advise people to always sleep under treated mosquito nets and spray houses or compounds with protective insecticides that kill malaria-transmitting mosquitoes.