LIVE: Uganda marks 59 years of Independence

Uganda today marks her 59th Independence anniversary, the second one devoid of the usual countrywide fetes because of restrictive measures instituted to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.









Corruption is a vice which is possible to defeat. As we celebrate this year's independence under the theme: "Celebrating our 59th Independence Day as we Secure Our Future through National Mindset Change". May we continue to secure our future by fighting corruption.#UgandaAt59 pic.twitter.com/gBHRO8WLGn — Anti Corruption Unit - State House Uganda (@AntiGraft_SH) October 9, 2021

Antony J. Blinken, secretary of State

As Uganda celebrates the 59th anniversary of its independence, it is a pleasure to congratulate all Ugandans on behalf of the people of the United States.

Our two peoples benefit from the longstanding partnership between the United States and Uganda. Our now decades-long cooperation on health has helped bring Uganda to the cusp of controlling the scourge of HIV/AIDS and has significantly reduced deaths and illnesses due to malaria, tuberculosis, and other maladies. Our partnership has also paid major dividends in the fight against COVID-19. As we work together to end the pandemic, we will continue to partner with the Ugandan people to strengthen democratic institutions, respect for human rights, and economic development through expanded bilateral trade and investment.

The United States also appreciates Uganda’s commitment to welcoming those fleeing war and persecution. By offering to temporarily host evacuees from Afghanistan, Uganda has shown that its hospitality and generosity extend across the globe. We also value the contribution of highly effective Ugandan peacekeeping forces to efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.

On this auspicious day, we look forward to continuing our partnership and cooperation with Uganda for many years to come.

Happy Independence Day, Uganda!



Elders (Abakadde), comrades, and abazukulu. A Happy Independence Day to you all. #UgandaAt59. pic.twitter.com/DeyMxctgfQ — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) October 9, 2021





QUOTE: “The past belongs to our grandfathers, the present belongs to the adults of today, but in the future which is of the greatest importance to our country belongs to the youth”- Milton Obote in 1968#UgandaAt59 #MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/UDJZepR61Q — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 9, 2021

PICTURE OF THE DAY: Milton Obote swears in as prime minister of Uganda at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on October 9, 1962. Kabaka (king) Edward Mutesa II became the first president of the Republic of Uganda. Uganda became a British Protectorate in 1894

📸 File pic.twitter.com/AYsie8nye6 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 9, 2021





#IndependenceDayUganda

●Today,@UG_Airlines Flight flew to Dubai

●Slightly more than 15tonnes of cargo

●There were 215 passengers onboard. They chose right.

●This message is for you who believe in the endless possibilities that our cty Uganda is.

Well on #Uganda!@GovUganda — Pamela Ankunda (@Pamankunda) October 9, 2021

Warmest CONGRATULATIONS to Uganda&her people on the 59th Independence Day🇺🇬!



China will continue to join hands with Uganda in further deepening&enriching existing China-Uganda🇺🇬 Comprehensive Cooperative Partnership to bring new cooperation fruits to both countries and peoples! pic.twitter.com/lVZvykqoD4 — Chinese Embassy in Uganda (@ChineseEmb_Uga) October 9, 2021



