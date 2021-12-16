Locals decry poor state of health facility

Rukungiri District residents have raised concern over the deplorable state of Rukungiri Health Centre IV.

The facility, which serves a population of about 8,000 people in Rukungiri Municipality, is supposed to provide services similar to those of a regional referral hospital, but this not the case.

The health centre experiences frequent drug stock-outs, has a shortage of staff, dilapidated buildings and lacks equipment, among other challenges.

The facility only handles mild health cases, with more severe ones being referred to private health facilities that residents complain charge them exorbitantly.

“We are always told to buy drugs and seek medical assistance from private clinics, but paying the medical bills is also another challenge. My wife is suffering from lower abdominal pain and I can do nothing about it since I am unable to raise money to take her for better treatment,” Mr Edison Nabasa, a resident of eastern division, says.

Mr Nabasa has now resorted to seeking services from Kebisoni Health Centre IV, which is a longer distance, to avoid the high medical bills.

Mr Kelly Mbabazi, another resident, says the government should urgently address the challenges at the facility so that it can ably serve the people like other health centres in the district.

“At Kebisoni Health Centre IV, one can be operated, the same story at Bugangari and Buhunga health centres, but ours has no theatre,” Mr Mbabazi says.

No drugs

“Many times we buy drugs from private clinics because a nurse will tell us that they don’t have medicine for a given disease. Something must be done so that we start accessing affordable services for the common ailments other than buying medicine every time one visits the facility,” Ms Edith Asiimwe, a resident of western division, says.

A midwife, who preferred anonymity, says the facility also lacks an immunisation centre, male and female wards, among other services.

She adds that although they have informed the authorities about the crisis, nothing has been done.

“Patients turn up for medication and they go with nothing. Those who need a place to rest cannot find a simple shelter to save them from the scorching sun,” she says.

Ms Judith Ariho, the councillor for Kyatoko Ward, confirms the midwife’s claims.

“The leaders, including MPs, are aware of the challenges that this facility faces, but nothing like support has been availed. We have been debating about this facility in our council sessions and we even wrote to the Ministry of Health,” Ms Ariho says.

What authorities say

Mr Caleb Musimenta, the facility’s management chairperson, said three years ago, Dr Diana Twine, the Ministry of Health permanent secretary, visited the facility and said the government would construct a theatre, but this has not been done.

Mr Davis Ahabwe, the acting officer-in-charge of the facility, declined to speak about the matter, saying he needed to first get authorisation from district leadership. He had not done so by press time. Dr Akasiima Mucunguzi, the district health officer, acknowledged the challenges, adding that the ministry is aware.