Locals decry poor state of health facility

A building housing the out-patient department at Rukungiri Health Centre IV. PHOTO | RONALD KABANZA

By  Ronald Kabanza

What you need to know:

  • The health centre experiences frequent drug stock-outs, has a shortage of staff, dilapidated buildings and lacks equipment, among other challenges.  

Rukungiri District residents have raised concern over the deplorable state of Rukungiri Health Centre IV.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.