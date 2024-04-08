Locals petition Teso leaders over contested school land

Locals in Soroti City East Division have petitioned their Teso leaders seeking investigations into the alleged grabbing of land by internally displaced persons.

Mr Moses Echuru, the Moruapesur Primary School parents’ and teachers’ association (PTA) chairperson, said the school was established in 1988 by the late Cutherbert Obwangor, the former Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, who offered free land to the community. He said the school land was later occupied by internally displaced persons, who after the insurgencies, refused to go back.

“A total of 27 internally displaced persons from nearby communities are claiming that they had land here and yet the original plan of the school is surrounded by four roads,” Mr Echuru said on Saturday.

The four roads bordering the school include Eretu, Prof Opolot, Omaria and Erukana road. Among the communities that are accused of encroaching and grabbing school land are from Owalei, Opiro and Acetgwen villages.

Mr Echuru also accused the city authorities of siding with the 27 persons as far as subdividing the eastern part of the school land to them is concerned.

He is now demanding to ensure that their school land is secured. He asked the Members of Parliament, parents and other stakeholders to carry out an inquiry into the matter.

Mr Paul Omer, the Soroti City East Division mayor, said the matter concerning the accused persons went to court but the judge ordered for it to be brought back to the locals.

Mr Omer called upon the city authorities to cooperate with the Attorney General and the witnesses to facilitate them to report to court such that the government can secure the land.

“Now that there are so many people willing to be witnesses into this matter, I caution those bribing these witnesses to stop interfering with the process immediately,” Mr Omer said.

He also called upon all the elderly people who know the said land to help in being witnesses.

The Chairperson of the School Management Committee, Ms Josephine Akello, appealed to the community to support the matter to secure their land.

“We cannot accept to lose the land and yet our children need education. It will put our children’s future at stake,” she said.

She said the council did not follow the right procedures, which gave court no choice but to ask for a fresh start in the matter. She called upon the leaders to come forward and support them if the matter is taken back to court.

Ms Joan Alobo, the Soroti City Woman Member of Parliament, said those planning to grab the school land are day dreamers.

“This school issue will be an eye opener to other schools that are affected. I ask police to record statements from the land surveyor and the physical planner who are aware of these dubious actions. We need these people queried on this matter because we cannot just watch as the school land is being grabbed,” she said.