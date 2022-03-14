Locals spend nights in kraals guarding as animal theft intensifies

A young man herds cattle in the Karamoja Sub0region. Cattle rustlers have for over two decades disturbed or even killed locals in the Karamoja Sub-region. 

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Mr Stephen Ekoom, the RDC of Katakwi, said in the course of the week, the district security team managed to arrest eight people suspected to be collaborators in the theft of cattle from Katakwi.

People with animals in the districts of Katakwi and Kapelebyong bordering Karamoja Sub-region are spending nights inside kraals guarding animals as the spate of cattle thefts intensifies.

