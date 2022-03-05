251 suspected cattle rustlers killed in Karamoja

Brig Joseph Balikudembe making his presentation during the regional security review meeting in Moroto District on March 3, 2022. Photo / Steven Ariong

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Most suspected Karimojong warriors were killed following the relaunch of disarmament operations in the northeastern sub-region on July 17, 2021, Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the 3rd division commander revealed.

At least 251 suspected cattle rustlers were killed last year in the Karamoja sub-region by a joint force of police and the army, security forces said, with most deaths attributed to forceful disarmament operations.

