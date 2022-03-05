251 suspected cattle rustlers killed in Karamoja

At least 251 suspected cattle rustlers were killed last year in the Karamoja sub-region by a joint force of police and the army, security forces said, with most deaths attributed to forceful disarmament operations.

Most suspected Karimojong warriors were killed following the relaunch of disarmament operations in the northeastern sub-region on July 17, 2021, Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe, the 3rd division commander revealed.

In the same period, at least 1,626 suspected rustlers were arrested, 291 of whom have so far been prosecuted and a total of 14,898 livestock were recovered. Security forces also recovered at least 160 guns.

"When you look at the age cycle of those who were killed during an exchange with the forces, they are youth aged between 15 and 20 years. This shows you that the criminality graduates from generation to generation," Brig Balikudembe said on Thursday during the Karamoja regional security review meeting held in Moroto District.

According to him, an estimate of about 500 illegal guns are still being kept by the suspected rustlers.

"These are the guns that have remained so aggressive but we are handling them seriously and there is no cause of alarm," he assured.

Brig Balikudembe blamed the district leaders of Karamoja for covering up for the suspected rustlers.

"Whenever the security forces carry out operations in an area, you find leaders of that particular area making frantic phone calls defending the rustlers, and this makes our work very difficult," he said.

The regional security review meeting was attended by three ministers; Ms Mary Goretti Kitutu (The minister for Karamoja affairs), Ms Agnes Nandutu (the minister of State for Karamoja affairs), and Mr Vincent Ssempijja (the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs).

Ms Kitutu said it had taken long to pacify the sub-region because of inadequate resources.

However, she revealed that they had received Shs39 billion to facilitate the disarmament exercise and other operations in the sub-region.

"It was very hard to manage Karamoja situation because of limited resources. By the time I was appointed Karamoja minister, the budget for activities in the sub-region was Shs10 billion which was too small to help solve the challenges. But now the Finance Ministry has increased the budget to Shs39 billion. I believe it will now help us to handle issues in the region," she said.