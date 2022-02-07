Lord councillors sent on remand over inciting violence

Court has remanded 14 Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Lord Councillors to Kitalya Mini Max Prison and Kigo Prison over charges of inciting violence.

By  Betty Ndagire

What you need to know:

  • The accused persons include; KCCA Speaker, Zahara Luyirika,35, and her deputy Nasur Masaba,26, Gadafi Jafari Kamya,29, Morshin Kakande,28, Charles Mpindi,32, and Paul Kato Male,35.

