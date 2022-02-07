Lord councillors sent on remand over inciting violence

Court has remanded 14 Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Lord Councillors to Kitalya Mini Max Prison and Kigo Prison over charges of inciting violence.

The accused persons include; KCCA Speaker, Zahara Luyirika,35, and her deputy Nasur Masaba,26, Gadafi Jafari Kamya,29, Morshin Kakande,28, Charles Mpindi,32, and Paul Kato Male,35.

The group was arrested on February 3, 2022 along Allen Road in Kampala City, as they were allegedly inciting the public to demonstrate violently against KCCA officers, who were chasing roadside vendors and hawkers off the streets of Kampala City.

They all denied the charges as read to them in a session presided over by Buganda Road Court magistrate, Ms Sanula Namboozo.

Other accused persons include; Richard Ssembatya,32, Moses Katabu,45, Winnie Nansubuga,25, Aksam Ssemakula,36, Morsh Africkan Ssendi,36, Fausta Bitano,30, Faisal Kibirige,47 and Rose Kigozi,36.

This group that doubles as affiliates to the opposition party the National Unity Platform (NUP) was represented by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

They applied for bail by presenting 29 sureties who presented Local Council letters and National Identification documents as requirements for bail application.

The defence lawyer submitted that activities at KCCA are at a standstill because the speaker and her deputy who are at the heart of the council are in custody; so denying them bail will mean frustrating the huge responsibilities they carry out as leaders representing city dwellers.

In reply, the prosecution sought more time for the court to scrutinize the sureties’ documents they presented before the court.