Lorry driver arrested after hitting CDF’s car - UPDF

Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said on Friday that a lorry driver was in custody after he allegedly rammed into the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF)’s car. The 11:30pm incident happened at Spear Motors Junction on Jinja Road at Nakawa in Kampala City. Both vehicles were joining Jinja Road from Kinawataka Road when the accident happened. Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango said when the lorry driver knocked Gen Wilson Mbadi official car, he sped off.

"The bodyguards pursued him for a distance at Nakawa-Ntinda Road and had to shoot the tyres of the lorry, which overturned at Stretcher village. The driver, Abdullah Semusu, was arrested," Senior Superintendent of Police Onyango said.

Gen Mbadi was being driven from Mbuya where he had attended a security meeting.

According to UPDF spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the lorry driver circumvented the CDF's lead car with its lights and GB siren on and headed for the principle's car which he hit.

When the truck driver was examined his alcohol level in the body were 0.62mg/ml, according to UPDF.

Uganda's legal alcohol limit is 35 milligrams per 100 milligrams of breath for drivers.

The suspect is still detained at Jinja Road where investigations are ongoing to establish full details of the accident and those of the driver.

This publication was unable to talk to the suspect or his legal representatives to understand his side of the story.

