Low smartphone uptake affecting digital transformation agenda – UCC

The Executive Director of the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC), Mr Nyombi Thembo has said that the low penetration of smartphones in Uganda is affecting the digital transformation agenda

Speaking at the launch of the official preparations of the 2024 Global Symposium for Regulators 2024 (GSR-24) in Kampala on Tuesday, Mr Nyombi said that the 22 per cent smartphone penetration in Uganda is still low and making it difficult to fully drive the digital agenda.

“We still have challenges although data uptake is going up as well as connections where we now have 36 million sim cards, usage and adoption going up,” he said.

The ICT Ministry in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) last year launched the Digital Transformation Roadmap which aims at strengthening the implementation of enabling policies and laws to accelerate Uganda’s Digital Revolution.

The roadmap also aims to provide an overarching implementation framework for a well-connected Uganda that delivers on the opportunities presented by various technologies.

“Our decision to host this symposium goes beyond mere ceremony but underscores our commitment to the work of the International Telecommunication Union where we are a member," Mr Nyombi said.

The State Minister for National Guidance Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga said the government is increasing funding in the ICT sector to ensure an increase in connectivity to be able to drive growth.

“The government commitment via digital transformation program and commitment to ensure the independence of an ICT regulator is crucial in driving progress in Uganda's ICT sector. Uganda is globally known for hospitality,” he said.

The Global Symposium for Regulators (GSR) is an annual event organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) that brings together the world’s telecommunication and information communication technology regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders to share experiences, exchange ideas, and collaborate on the best regulatory practices and policies.