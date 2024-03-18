Lubega Nsamba takes over as Makerere's 90th guild president

Newly elected Vincent Lubega Nsamba has taken over as Makerere University’s 90th guild president after taking oath on Monday.

In his inaugural address, Nsamba said he wants three sections added to the guild statute in 2022 amended, noting that theu infringe on the privileges of students and rights to political party affiliation.

“We want to regain our rights as students and go back to the normal days of open campaigns that allow students to openly mobilise votes in their political parties,” Lubega remarked in speech full of calls for university electoral reforms.

Other areas of concern cited by Nsamba include advocating for immediate restructuring and reinstatement of businesses previously evicted from the university premises in November 2023.

“These are the businesses that were within simple reach and cost friendly but now students have to walk long distances and spend much money,” he observed.

Nsamba also announced an ambitious plan of creating employment opportunities for students to be able to solve some financial issues like clearing tuition balance in time.

Further, he pledged to lead charges for renovation of various university infrastructure including halls of residence and toilets.

“We also want these halls to be renovated in a way that gives easy access to the different students living with disabilities,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony was graced by Makerere University Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Henry Alinaitwe, who represented tVice Chancellor Barnabas Nawangwe.

Prof Nawangwe asked the new guild leadership to work closely with the university management.

“If you are facing challenges as the students’ community, discuss them with the university management so that together can find solutions,” the VC said in his speech read by Prof Alinaitwe.

“It is a university policy that you should not have retakes. So uphold academic excellence,” he advised guild leaders.

Ms Winifred Kabumbuli, Dean of students, in her remarks asked the guild president to carry out the duties with diligence and serve as a proactive for the students.

“Remember the importance of listening to the voices of your fellow students, upholding the values of inclusivity, diversity and striving for the betterment of the university,” Kabumbuli said.