Lubega declared new Makerere guild president

In a tightly contested election, Lubega Vincent Nsamba, associated with the National Unity Platform (NUP), has emerged victorious as Makerere University's 90th Guild President. The Makerere University 90th Electoral Commission officially declared Nsamba the winner after he secured 2540 votes in today's online election.

Nsamba's victory was achieved by a narrow margin, with his closest competitor, Ariho Edmond, trailing closely behind with 2536 votes, making him the second runner-up with a mere four-vote difference. Kasekende Fulungensio secured the position of third runner-up after receiving 1674 votes, while Wandukwa Simon claimed the fourth runner-up position with 1039 votes. Notably, a total of 16 candidates vied for the Makerere 90th Guild seat in this election cycle.

