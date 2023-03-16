Lukwago joins other mayors for healthy cities summit in London

Kampala lord mayor Erias Lukwago, today joins 15 mayors and over 200 city delegates from around the world in London to advance solutions to some of the world's most pressing urban health challenges.

According to Kampala Capital City Authority, Mr Lukwago is expected to address the prestigious global network of 70 cities committed to saving lives by preventing NCDs and injuries about the efforts in Kampala to prevent Non communicable diseases and injuries.

“I am proud to represent Kampala at this important global convening. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated yet again the crucial role that urban leaders play in saving lives and ensuring public health and safety. Kampala Capital city is rooting for strengthening air pollution control interventions with Partnership for healthy cities support,” Mr Lukwago is quoted in a Wednesday evening statement from KCCA, adding that this is one of the high impact programmes towards improving the quality of life of the populace.



According to him, cities are the closest level of government to residents and they play an essential role in saving lives by ensuring public health and safety. He said he will be sharing ideas with other mayors around the world about how to create healthier, safer and more vibrant cities.