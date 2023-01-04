Lukwago raises alarm over Sh370b Kisenyi land deal

The Kampala City Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, is up in arms over the land transaction in which the government has earmarked more than $100m (Shs373b) to purchase 10 acres of land in Kisenyi to resettle street vendors.

While addressing journalists in Kampala yesterday, Mr Lukwago said division leaders opposed the move which he christened as a cash bonanza for state corrupt officials.

He said Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) passed a resolution earlier to construct at least two markets in each of the five divisions which was shunned due to lack of funds.

“It is dubious that the central government has earmarked $100 million to purchase 10 acres of land from a one Bosco Muwonge, ostensibly to resettle street vendors. How can an acre of land in the shoddy Kisenyi be purchased at $10 million (Shs37b)? This is obscene,” Mr Lukwago said.

“This is another cash bonanza for the cartel and mafia, we passed a resolution that instead of buying Mr Muwonge’s land, let the exorbitant amount to be channelled to KCCA for constructing markets in the five divisions, this was blackmailed because it irked the cartel,” he added. The Lord Mayor also decried the inflated cost of civil works in the city citing the African Development Bank (ADB) road construction project of 69km of roads at Shs1 trillion.

“The state of the entire road network in Kampala is in a deplorable state, this is attributed to inadequate funding and abuse of the little funds available. For instance, the 31 ADB roads lined up for construction. This constitutes 69km at a cost of Shs 1 trillion,” Mr Lukwago said.

He added: “This translates to each kilometre being constructed at a whopping Shs14.4b. This matter was raised with the ADB and IGG [Inspector General of Government] , but the IGG has never given any feedback on the matter. Now we have written to the Leader of Opposition [in Parliament] to raise the matter on the floor of Parliament for investigation.”

When contacted, the IGG spokesperson, Ms Munira Ali, said she could not ascertain whether the Lord Mayor’s petition was received by press time and she promised to get back to us today.

“I know about the KCCA road construction project, but I cannot ascertain whether the Lord Mayor’s petition was received by the IGG’s office. Maybe I will get back to you tomorrow (today),” Ms Munira said.

The KCCA spokesperson, Mr Simon Kasyate, asked the Lord Mayor to present evidence to prove the inflation in the cost of constructing the roads, saying the city authority followed all the procedures in consultation with the ADB and other stakeholders.