Lwengo accident scene a black spot - residents

The grisly accident that claimed 10 lives in Lwengo District on Wednesday happened at a neglected black spot, the Daily Monitor has learnt.

The accident that happened at 7:30pm involved a trailer truck, a taxi and a Mark II Grande vehicle. It also left 12 people injured.

Police report that the trailer heading to Mbarara from Masaka had a tyre burst before the driver lost control of it.

In the process, it veered off and crossed lanes, hitting a Mark II Grande vehicle and a Toyota Hiace (taxi) travelling in the opposite direction.

According to Lwengo residents, the area has registered more than six road accidents in the last three months, since October.

Such incessant accidents have forced two families to seek refuge elsewhere after a trailer rammed into their residential areas at the same spot three months ago.

A one Samuel, a resident of Kyoko Village, two kilometers away from the accident scene, in an interview with this newspaper revealed that two families were recently forced to abandon their respective homes after surviving a trailer accident that damaged their houses in October.

“We have witnessed more than six accidents in this area. The government should consider improving the road section at this particular spot. Even when the residents abandon the area, the accidents will not stop,” he said.

Ms Regina Nansubuga, another resident, said she has witnessed two road accidents, including a boda boda one that claimed the rider’s life, in the last two weeks.

Black spots, which are also sometimes called dark spots, are places where more than three accidents have occurred. Black spots may be blind corners or very long and narrow stretches. They may also be steep hills that when a driver is overtaking, it is hard, if not impossible for him or her to see vehicles from the oncoming traffic. Black spots may even be at junctions.

The traffic police at Lwengo Central Police Station rallied road users to take caution.

Mr Richard Komaketch, the regional traffic officer for the southern region, warned drivers against reckless driving.

Deceased

Four of the deceased persons identified by relatives include Betty Nakimera, a Midwife; Isma Kabogere, a co-driver for the truck that got involved in the accident, Kizza Mwesigye, a 19-year-old, and Eddy Matovu, a resident of Salama in Kampala.

Injured

The police yesterday identified the injured as Kembabazi Babirye, Darlington Mwesigye (48), Nauni Robert(35), Rina Akankunda (17), Alex Ahimbisibwe (36), Enzo Mugume (02), Edgar Mugume (34), Winnie Nabajju (33), Isma Adam (40), Eva Tukunsave (40), Christopher Mutumba (29), and Enoch Katambuka 53. The injured are nursing injuries at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Survivors speak

Ms Winnie Nabajju (33), a survivor of the accident and currently nursing injuries at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, said she and other occupants of a vehicle that was crushed by the trailer screamed when it swayed to the opposite side, but they were helpless.

“I don’t know how I survived with minor injuries. It was God’s mercy,” she said. Mr Rajab Kabagambe, who lost his son, Isma Kabogere, in an interview with this paper said he was travelling in a trailer truck.

“Isma had called me earlier in the day, informing me that he had left Rwanda and was travelling to Mombasa. He was not driving and it was his co-driver that was on the steering wheel. The trailer had three occupants, including a female passenger who had reportedly asked for a lift. All three people died in the accident,” he said.