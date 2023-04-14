Lyantonde leaders eulogise Muhakanizi

Leaders in Lyantonde District have described the late Keith Muhakanizi, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, as a great man who worked tirelessly to transform the district.

Muhakanizi, 64, died on Thursday evening in Milan Hospital after battling cancer for years.

In his eulogy message for Muhakanizi on Friday, Lyantonde District Chairperson, Mr Fred Muhangi noted that Lyantonde, Rukungiri and the entire country have lost a patriot and a developmental person who will not be easily replaced.

He said that Muhakanizi laid a strong foundation for Lyantonde which has enabled the district to look the way it does today.

Mr Muhangi traces Muhakanizi’s contribution to the development of the Lyantonde district way back to its creation in 2007 since he played a big role in curving it out of Rakai on top of contributing funds for erecting the district headquarters.

“His [Muhakanizi] contributions towards service delivery can’t be downplayed because the funds he usually availed to the district helped us refurbish the maternity ward, construction of male ward, construction of the second theatre, acquisition of X-Ray and scan machines, and construction of Kaliiro Health Centre III to mention but a few,” he said.

Although Muhakanizi is born in Buyanja Village, Rukungiri District, Lyantonde has been his second home, owning a vast acreage of land with a posh house, ranch, and tree plantations.

Mr Moses Byarugaba, the Lyantonde District speaker, said Muhakanizi helped the district secure a loan from the Arab Bank, which facilitated the construction of technical schools such as Lyantonde Technical Institute.

“It would be almost impossible to have electric power lines such as Nyabitanga -Kashagama power line, Buyaga- Kyemamba, Buyaga- Rwamabala, Nsiika -Mpumudde power line in Mpumudde Sub country if it was not the connections Muhakanizi had at Rural Electrification Agency and other partners,” he said.

He said the former secretary to the Treasury was also instrumental in extending piped water in several villages in the district because of his good working relationship with officials in the Ministry of Water and National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Mr Denis Ddumba, the chairperson of Lyantonde Youth Group, said that they are saddened to lose their patron.

Lyantonde District Woman legislator, Ms Pauline Kemirembe, said Muhakanizi touched residents’ lives spiritually, economically, and socially.

“He is one of the few most experienced civil servants that our country had, someone who told the bitter truth to our executive, and they would in most cases take on his advice,” She said.

She credited Muhakanizi for being at the forefront of building and furnishing St. Stephen Church of Uganda located in Lyantonde Town.