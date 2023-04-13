OPM Permanent Secretary Keith Muhakanizi dies in Italy
What you need to know:
The former permanent secretary and secretary to the treasury (PSST), Keith Muhakanizi, has died.
Muhakanizi, who at the time of death was the permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), died in a hospital in Milan, Italy where he had been flown on Sunday for treatment, according to a family source.
The exact cause of death is yet to be established.
"SAD! A friend to many. Keith Muhakanizi, Permanent Secretary Prime Minister's Office, and former long-serving PS Ministry of Finance and Secretary to the Treasury has died from a Milan, Italy hospital where he has receiving treatment. May he Rest in Peace. Keith Muhakanizi was a friend to many because of his service. I commiserate with his family," Uganda Media Centre executive director, Ofwono Opondo said.
A formal statement on his passing will be released by the Presidency.
