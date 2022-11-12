Lyantonde man arrested over killing father for land

Police in Lyantonde District are investigating circumstances under which a 23-year-old man murdered his father over land wrangles.

The suspect, Vincent Nuwahereza, reportedly murdered Valentino Turyatunga, 55, who is a resident of Bikokola A Village, Mpumudde Sub County in Lyantonde District.

According to area resident and eyewitness Enos Byamukama who reported the case to police on Thursday evening, the duo picked a quarrel as they were having supper when the deceased rejected the son’s proposal to sell part of the family land.

“The boy suggested to his father to sell part of the family land to enable him to buy a boda boda. When the father rejected the issue, the angry son picked a club and hit the father on the head, leaving him unconscious,” Mr Byamukama said on Friday.

He added that neigbours tried to save Mr Turyatunga by rushing him to Lyantonde Hospital, but he died on the way.

The Southern regional police spokesperson Mr Muhammad Nsubuga confirmed the incident saying Byamukama will be charged with murder when police investigations are complete.

“Those young boys don’t want to work and believe that they will get free things from their fathers,” Mr Nsubuga observed.