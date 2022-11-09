M23 rebellion:  EAC leaders push for dialogue

Just a day after East Africa Community leaders agreed on cessation of hostilities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, fighting between the M23 rebels and the Congolese forces resumed with use of fighter jets and artillery forcing thousands to flee into Uganda.

Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye, who is also the chairman of the EAC, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Kenya President William Ruto, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan and DRC Vice President Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenje agreed on solving conflict in eastern DRC through peaceful means.

The EAC leaders were meeting on the side-lines of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt. Ugandan and South Sudanese authorities didn’t attend the meeting, but they sent apologies.

In a joint communique, the leaders committed to a political solution as the “only sustainable path to security in eastern DRC and underscored the need for inclusivity through the participation of all stakeholders in the political process.”

“The heads of state agreed to appoint a technical advisor from each partner state to support the facilitator of the EAC peace process,” the communique reads in part.

In November 2021, M23 rebels re-emerged in eastern DRC and started fighting the government forces. The DRC government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels, a claim the Kigali government denies.

M23 rebels captured the Bunagana border town on the Congo side in July this year. This prompted EAC leaders to establish a regional force to fight negative forces in eastern DRC. Kenya, Uganda and Burundi have pledged to deployed forces to DR Congo. The DRC refused deployment of Rwandan troops on its territory.

The EAC regional forces are yet to work out where they will get funding to carry out the operations.

Uganda asked the European Union and donors to fund the regional force.

Two weeks ago, M23 rebels and Congolese forces renewed fighting in the eastern DRC. The M23 rebels gained more territory and they are moving closer to Goma City after overwhelming their adversaries with huge firepower and personnel.

Some DRC officials accused Uganda of collaborating with Rwanda and M23 rebels to capture new territory.

On Tuesday, DRC fighter jets pounded M23 rebels’ positions and they retreated from some of the positions.

M23 rebel spokesman Willy Ngoma confirmed that their positions were attacked by fighter jets, adding that civilians were killed. The DRC government hasn’t commented about the airs trikes.