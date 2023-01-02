MAAIF disposes of counterfeit agro-inputs worth Shs2b

The Ministry of Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Fisheries (MAAIF) is set to destroy 90 tons of substandard and counterfeit assorted agricultural inputs impounded from dealers across the country. Some of these have already been disposed of at Nakasongola army barracks.

This follows seven years of a series of operations conducted across Uganda, and the inputs including Agro chemicals, Seeds and fertilizers, which have for this long been stored at the Ministry's Department of Crop Inspection and Certification based at Namalere, Wakiso District.

According to the Senior Agricultural Inspector, Mr Fred Muzira, following the overstay of these inputs, they were posing a health threat to staff and the community, for which they resolved to dispose them of.

“The inputs to be destroyed are worth Shs2 billion. In addition to the fact that we were getting short of storage space, operations against this dubious trade are still continuing to ensure that only quality agro-inputs are on market,” he said.

Mr Muzira noted that the Ministry in conjunction with the National Information Technology Uganda (NITA-U) is developing an Agrochemical Traceability system that is expected to track chemicals from points of entry into Uganda to the end users, and ensure quality.

“The Trace and Track technology will allow consumers only buy inputs with such codes, to ensure quality assurance. The Ministry is also devoting resources to build the capacity of its extension staff to support the regulatory work as well as sensitizing farmers on the dangers of using cheap counterfeit products so that they can shun them,” he said.

Ms Sylvia Nantongo Mutebi, a senior inspector at the Agricultural Chemicals Control Division of the Crop Inspection Department at MAAIF, said they are also considering a review of the Agricultural Chemicals (Control) Act 2007, to ensure dealers who sell counterfeit agrochemicals and other inputs are permanently banned from the business.