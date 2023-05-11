Mabirizi accuses JSC of fraud in hiring judges

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi has accused the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of conducting fraudulent competence tests for the ongoing recruitment of 71 Grade One Magistrates.

Mr Mabirizi accuses the JSC of conducting the aforementioned tests on April 4 in a manner calculated to benefit their favoured candidates, who sat in the last shift.

“On April 4, you conducted competence/ aptitude test for positions of magistrate Grade One at Makerere University in the most fraudulent manner in that you organised four shifts, sitting one after the other answering the same test in which you organised the shifts in such a way that those favoured by your commission attended the last shifts after knowing the questions which were in the test,” Mr Mabirizi states in his April 5 complaint to the JSC.

The advert calling for applications to fill 71 positions of Grade One Magistrate in the Judiciary, ran in a local media on November 7, 2022.

The competence test was done on April 2, 2023 at Makerere University, College of Computing and Information Science in four shifts.

But according to Mr Mabirizi, pursuant to his citizenry duties, he is pursuing this cause to protect the vulnerable applicants who could be edged out of these positions unfairly.

He wants the JSC to nullify the April 4 aptitude test and hold a fresh one in a fair and transparent manner pursuant to Article 6 (d) of the East African Community.

Also in his complaint, Mr Mabirizi is seeking to access the copies of all documents relating to the entire recruitment process of the aforementioned 71 judicial officers.

However, the JSC in its response dated April 24 to Mr Mabirizi’s request to access the recruitment records, assured him that it’s not possible to release them.

“Access to the records you requested from the Judicial Service Commission on the 6th day of April, 2023, under paragraph 3 of your letter, is refused,” a response letter from the JSC signed off by its chairperson, Justice Benjamin Kabiito, reads in part.

Ms Maria Teresa Nabulya, the JSC spokesperson, yesterday said an inquiry was instituted into the allegations and found that they were false.

“...We then instituted an inquiry through the police and the report of the Public Service Commission were considered at the last meeting of the commission and the claims by Mabirizi were found to be unmerited,” Ms Nabulya said.

She further revealed that oral interviews for the 260 applicants who passed the aptitude test last month will now be held on May 15.

This publication understands that the pass-mark is 64 percent.

Background

