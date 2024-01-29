Machete-wielding men attack Saza chief, car taken

Thugs armed with machetes on Sunday attacked the home of the Busujju County Chief, Kasujju Mark Jjingo Kaberenge II at Kabuye-Kabalungi in Zigoti Town Council, Mityana District. They took off with an unspecified amount of money, and an official vehicle among other properties.

Mr Jjingo told this publication on Monday that the thugs beat all security measures and found him in his bedroom at around 11.00PM before tying his legs and hands and those of every family member. They then started assaulting them while asking for money.

"In the middle of the night, I heard robbers inside my room. They started asking for money, beating us with pangas as others searched the house for money and other properties,” he said.

He said the attackers took away the car attached to his office and donated by the Buganda Kingdom and several documents from the house in the raid that lasted for about 45 minutes.

"We were lucky that they did not use the machetes to cut the family members. We were also very lucky because my wife didn't die from shock. She is diabetic and battles high blood pressure,” he said.

Ms Rachel Kawala, the Wamala regional police spokesperson said police have recovered the kingdom's vehicle belonging to Busujju County parked in the areas of Nankuwadde in Kampala metropolitan and no suspect has been arrested yet.