Magistrate tells Sipapa’s girlfriend to seek bail in High Court

The Makindye based magistrate’s court has advised Socialite Charles Olimi alias Sipapa’s girlfriend, Shamira Rukia Nakiyemba to seek bail from the High Court.

On Monday, the two appeared before grade one magistrate Ms Esther Adikini for the mention of their case of aggravated robbery of $429, 000 (about Shs1.6 billion).

Nakiyemba through her lawyers asked court to grant her bail, pending the hearing of their case- citing that she is a breastfeeding mother with a fresh wound that still needs treatment.

However, the trial magistrate Ms Adikini concurred with the state prosecutor that the charges against the two are capital in nature noting that the pair can only be tried in the High Court.

“This court has no jurisdiction to hear your bail application. You can try in the High Court and for the sake of the baby, they can take him or her to prison to be taken care of by the mother,” Ms Adikini said before adjourning the case to October 10.

The two were September 9 charged with six counts of aggravated robberies allegedly committed in August 2022.