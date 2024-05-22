Maj Gen Olum hands over office to Maj Gen Otto 

Maj Gen Richard Otto has officially received instruments of power as the new Mountain Division Commander at the Mountain Division Head Quarters Muhooti, in Fort Portal City.

Maj Gen Otto received a report, walkie-talkie, a stamp, and communication gadgets from the FARDC forces among others from his predecessor Maj Gen Dick Olum who was sent to South Sudan to replace Otto as part of the stability mechanism for the restive Africa’s youngest nation.

The handover ceremony was presided over by the Commander Land Forces (CLF), Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga who was also the pioneer commander of Operation Shuuja which is an extended assignment for the Commander of the Mountain Division.

Maj Gen Dick Olum urged the new division commander to work closely with the civilians to flash out the remnants of the Allied Demand Forces (ADF) in the DRC.

"After one year and nine months in this division, I have added little to what my predecessor the CLF did. This is a unique division, and it is one of the most operational divisions of the UPDF. I am very confident that you, Gen Otto, whom I know as one of our great commanders will make the best out of it, especially when you work with the civilian authority. My new roles are not yet known to me, but I know that with your briefing, I'll do the job," Maj Gen Olum said.



According to Maj Gen Olum, Maj Gen Otto’s new position requires a lot of liaison, consultation, and looking at tactical and strategic levels for one to achieve.

In his speech, Maj Gen Otto lauded his predecessor for the work done and committed himself to employ his all for the benefit of the division and also to work with the civilian leaders to obliterate the IS-affiliated ADF.

"I am aware of the operations and challenges in DR Congo. I want to assure you that we shall handle this because we are building on the work that the CLF who was the pioneer commander Operation Shuuja and Gen Olum have done. I am confident that with their guidance, we shall manage," Maj Gen Otto said.

According to Lt Gen Muhanga the UPDF transfers are mere tours of duty.