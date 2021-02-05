Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi appointed new Luwero Industries boss

By Our Reporter More by this Author

President Museveni has appointed former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi as the new general manager Luwero Industries, a subsidiary of National Enterprise Corporation (NEC).

Maj Gen Muzeyi replaces Brig Octavius Butuuro who has been appointed Deputy Commandant Senior Command and Staff College Kimaka, according to the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson, Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso.

Gen Sabiiti was December last year recalled to the Military headquarter for redeployment before he was replaced by Maj Gen Paul Loketch as the deputy IGP.

Luwero Industries is involved in manufacture and engineering of defence products and services to support Uganda and beyond.

The facility is located 135km North of Kampala, 15km Northeast of Nakasongola town and 3km from Lake Kyoga with a liaison office at NEC Headquarters, Bugolobi-Kampala.

Their mission is to develop and strengthen Uganda’s capability for self-Sustenance in security and defense for national development, according to a statement on their website.