Mak rolls out drone use for drugs supply

District leaders and officials from Infectious Diseases Institute launch the pilot project that involves the use of drones to improve medical supplies in West Nile region last Wednesday. PHOTO/SCOVIN ICETA

By  Scovin Iceta

What you need to know:

The research project will assess the efficiency of using drones to deliver medical supplies.

The Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI) of Makerere University, with funding from the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) is assessing the use of drones to transport medical supplies, among other to remote areas of Moyo and Adjumani districts.

